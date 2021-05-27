Students of Kamber-Shahdadkot to benefit from modern U.S. govt-funded school

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Director for Sindh and Balochistan James Parys and Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy, Labour and Human Resource Saeed Ghani Thursday inaugurated a recently completed school at Naseerabad, Kamber-Shahdadkot.

According to a communique here, nearly 1,000 local students will benefit every year from the modern school management and the state-of-the-art classrooms, computer and science labs, health room, and library at the new school constructed with support of USAID.

'The partnership between the U.S. government and Sindh is showing great results through improved quality of education in public schools in the province,' James Parys said. 'The Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) is helping to improve the quality of teaching and increase access to safe learning opportunities for children, especially for girls through engagement with the private sector.

' Minister Ghani expressed his appreciation for the U.S. government's strong support in modernizing education in Sindh through the province's strong ongoing partnership with USAID.

Sindh Education Secretary Ahmed Buksh Narejo also participated in the ceremony along with community elders, teachers, students, and parents.

Through USAID, the United States is funding the $159.2 million SBEP aimed at improving access and quality of education. The Program includes construction of 106 large state-of-the-art school buildings across ten districts of Sindh including Dadu, Jacobabad, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Karachi Malir, Karachi South, Karachi West, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana and Sukkur. To date, construction of 74 schools has been completed.