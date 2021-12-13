Students of Law College Gomal University visit Supreme Court

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Students from Law College of Gomal University Monday visited Supreme Court of Pakistan where they witnessed case proceedings and met judges of the court.

While talking to the students on occasion, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel said that law is the important pillar of the country as students of law are entitled with the great responsibility of providing justice to the society.

Assistant Professor Nauman Gul said that such visits provide insight to the students and expressed gratitude to the judges of the apex court for letting the students witness the case proceedings.

He also thanked the judges on behalf of Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad and invited them to the university for lecture.

The students of Nawab Allah Nawaz Law College also met with Justice (R) Balochistan High Court, Shakeel Ahmad Baloch, Justice (R) Manzoor Hussain, Peshawar High Court and Justic (R) Younus Thaheem of Peshawar High Court.