UrduPoint.com

Students Of Law College Gomal University Visit Supreme Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:28 PM

Students of Law College Gomal University visit Supreme Court

Students from Law College of Gomal University Monday visited Supreme Court of Pakistan where they witnessed case proceedings and met judges of the court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Students from Law College of Gomal University Monday visited Supreme Court of Pakistan where they witnessed case proceedings and met judges of the court.

While talking to the students on occasion, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel said that law is the important pillar of the country as students of law are entitled with the great responsibility of providing justice to the society.

Assistant Professor Nauman Gul said that such visits provide insight to the students and expressed gratitude to the judges of the apex court for letting the students witness the case proceedings.

He also thanked the judges on behalf of Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad and invited them to the university for lecture.

The students of Nawab Allah Nawaz Law College also met with Justice (R) Balochistan High Court, Shakeel Ahmad Baloch, Justice (R) Manzoor Hussain, Peshawar High Court and Justic (R) Younus Thaheem of Peshawar High Court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Gomal Shakeel From Court

Recent Stories

UN organises Public Service Awards ceremony in UAE

UN organises Public Service Awards ceremony in UAE

8 seconds ago
 Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai unders ..

Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai underscores profound ties with UAE: ..

15 minutes ago
 6-day training for urban search and rescue team st ..

6-day training for urban search and rescue team starts : Dr Rizwan Naseer

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Amirabdollahian Discuss JCPOA During Phone ..

Lavrov, Amirabdollahian Discuss JCPOA During Phone Conversation - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 4 women among 5 injured in road accident

4 women among 5 injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Secretary directs to achieve 100 percent target of ..

Secretary directs to achieve 100 percent target of 2nd RED Coronavirus campaign

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.