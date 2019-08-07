UrduPoint.com
Students Of Legislative College, Loralai Visit Parliament House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:53 PM

A students' delegation of Legislative College, Loralai on Wednesday visited the Parliament House and witnessed proceedings of Joint session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A students' delegation of Legislative College, Loralai on Wednesday visited the Parliament House and witnessed proceedings of Joint session.

The National Assembly staff briefed the students about the importance of parliamentary system.

The delegation also visited monument of unsung heroes of democracy in the premises of the Parliament House.

Later, the delegation also visited Gali-e-Dastur and Senate Museum. During visit, the students took keen interest in the proceedings of joint session of Parliament.

Talking to APP, students said that it was wonderful opportunity for them to visit the Parliament House.

