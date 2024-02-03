- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Students of medical colleges should focus on new scientific inventions: Azad Kashmir Health Minister ..
Students Of Medical Colleges Should Focus On New Scientific Inventions: Azad Kashmir Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Azad Kashmir Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali has said that for the promotion of public health in the country, the students of medical colleges have to focus on new scientific inventions
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Azad Kashmir Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali has said that for the promotion of public health in the country, the students of medical colleges have to focus on new scientific inventions.
He was addressing the white coat ceremony of the first-year MBBS and BDS students admitted to Watim Medical and Dental College in Rawalpindi.
Former Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Mr. Fida Muhammad Nashad, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bar Council Raja Aftab Ahmed Advocate, Principals of Shifa Dental College and Margalla Dental College and Vice Principal of Al Nafis Medical College participated as guests of honour.
Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali urged the students to actively participate in their academic and research activities as well as co-curricular activities.
Principal Major General (retd) Muhammad Ahmed while addressing said that medical students must uphold their oath of allegiance to this noble profession.
Principal Dental College Brigadier (retd) Gulzar Hussain Bukhari said that we aim to prepare the best doctors of the country in this institution who can play an exemplary role for public health.
Addressing the event, Prof. Dr. Abul Rasheed Mian said that Watim Medical and Dental College is determined to promote the latest medical research in the country through collaboration with international medical universities.
At the end of the ceremony, the honorable guests also planted saplings in the premises of the college as part of the Plant for Pakistan drive.
Recent Stories
KDA bans entry of tourists in Naran after 5 feet of snowfall
Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates for conducting election campaign ..
Ashrafi receives special award for promoting peace, inter-religious harmony
Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government
Kenyan president slams 'incompetence', 'corruption' after deadly blast
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-fre ..
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..
Six gamblers netted during raid
ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls
PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources
Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KDA bans entry of tourists in Naran after 5 feet of snowfall20 seconds ago
-
Ashrafi receives special award for promoting peace, inter-religious harmony24 seconds ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-free corridor in Pindi5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Station, Gymkhana, e-libr ..5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resolution of Kashmir dis ..5 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers netted during raid5 minutes ago
-
ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls12 minutes ago
-
PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general election21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for general elections5 minutes ago
-
LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its centre5 minutes ago
-
Tough contests expected at Karachi's 22 NA seats5 minutes ago