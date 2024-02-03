Students of medical colleges should focus on new scientific inventions: Azad Kashmir Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:23 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Azad Kashmir Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali has said that for the promotion of public health in the country, the students of medical colleges have to focus on new scientific inventions.

He was addressing the white coat ceremony of the first-year MBBS and BDS students admitted to Watim Medical and Dental College in Rawalpindi.

Former Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Mr. Fida Muhammad Nashad, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bar Council Raja Aftab Ahmed Advocate, Principals of Shifa Dental College and Margalla Dental College and Vice Principal of Al Nafis Medical College participated as guests of honour.

Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali urged the students to actively participate in their academic and research activities as well as co-curricular activities.

Principal Major General (retd) Muhammad Ahmed while addressing said that medical students must uphold their oath of allegiance to this noble profession.

Principal Dental College Brigadier (retd) Gulzar Hussain Bukhari said that we aim to prepare the best doctors of the country in this institution who can play an exemplary role for public health.

Addressing the event, Prof. Dr. Abul Rasheed Mian said that Watim Medical and Dental College is determined to promote the latest medical research in the country through collaboration with international medical universities.

At the end of the ceremony, the honorable guests also planted saplings in the premises of the college as part of the Plant for Pakistan drive.

