Students of MUET holds 'Yakjehti Kashmir' rally

Students of the Shaheed Zuilfqar Ali Bhutto Campus of Mehran University of Engineer and Technology (MUET), Khairpur, on Thursday held 'Yakjehti Kashmir" rally to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Students of the Shaheed Zuilfqar Ali Bhutto Campus of Mehran University of Engineer and Technology (MUET), Khairpur, on Thursday held 'Yakjehti Kashmir" rally to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

The rally started from Campus College, Khairpur were holding banners and placards inscribed condemnation slogans against Indian atrocities.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the speakers while strongly condemning the atrocities of India in Kashmir, they said that repression through deployment of 0.8 million army could not suppressed the spirit of the independence of Kashmiris.

The students demanded of United Nations, Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and international community to play their due role in the stoppage of Indian atrocities and granting of the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.