Students of Nusrat Bhutto University held a walk to support Palestinians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A walk was organized by the student of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur to support Palestinians and as a sign of solidarity with them against Israeli aggression on Monday.

It was also attended by a large number of students and faculty members.

The participants were carrying placards, and banners, inscribed with slogans demanding justice and an end to the violence against Palestinians.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Tahmina Mangan expressed profound grief to the loss of lives in Palestine due to the Israeli attacks, and condemned the bombings on Gaza in the strongest terms.

She called on the international community to take notice of Israeli atrocities and initiate actions to halt them.

Stressing the need for immediate intervention of the world community, she urged “the World should stop the occupying, colonial, and apartheid state from committing a new massacre in which thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians will be victims.

VC Dr Tahmina appealed to the participants to offer moral support to the Palestinian cause and provide financial assistance to the vulnerable Palestinian population.