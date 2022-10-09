UrduPoint.com

Students Of Pakistan Naval Cadet College, Urmara Visit To Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :On the invitation of Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeebur Rahman Qambrani, Students of Pakistan Naval Cadet College and Urmara made a two-day study visit to Gwadar.

The delegation of students led by Vice Principal Khawar Jamal and other teachers visited Gwadar, said press release issued here on Sunday.

Deputy Director Staff GDA Nazar Muhammad welcomed the students of Cadet College on their arrival at Gwadar while Deputy Director Environment Abdul Rahim Baloch briefed the cadets on their arrival at GDA office and briefed the cadets about the geographical importance of Gwadar, historical background, development projects and GDA.

Students also visited GDA Higher Public School and inspected various classrooms and departments of the school.

The student delegation reviewed the cricket stadium, football ground, sewage treatment plant, beach model park and other development projects built under Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and took interest in the design and construction of GDA projects and their socio-economic impact.

The students of Cadet College also visited Gwadar Port and China business Center on the second day of their visit to Gwadar, where the delegation was briefed about the port.

