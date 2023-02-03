UrduPoint.com

Students Of Peshawar Model Degree College Hold Protest Over Alleged Desecration By Faculty Member

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Students of Peshawar Model Degree College here on Friday held a protest on Jamil chowk of Ring road over alleged desecration by a faculty member in honor of companions of Holy Prophet (PHUH).

The infuriated college students went berserk and resorted to destruction of college furniture, window panes, school buses glasses, parked vehicles and main gate.

Later the students come out of college and blocked the road while demanding action against the teacher involved in alleged blasphemy.

Local Police rushed to the site and controlled the situation by placating protecting students who were also joined by local people.

Later in a statement issued by Peshawar Model Education System held out assurance of taking appropriate action against anyone found involved in desecration of highly revered personalities.

They also expressed the resolve of expelling all those who instigated the situation and created chaos and destruction in the college premises.

Peshawar Model Education System, the statement added, is a reputed group of institutions imparting quality education for the last more than five decades and has never been found involved in any such activity.

The college syllabus, it continued, is in complete conformity of approved course and books of Text Book board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the allegation of amendment in courses is baseless and completely untrue.

Police has registered FIR and started investigation to dig out real reason behind ransacking of college infrastructure and protest by students.

