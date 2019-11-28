Students of PMS Charsadda donates wheel chairs for KTH patients

The students of Peshawar Model School (PMS) Charsadda Branch Thursday visited Medical Teaching institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The students of Peshawar Model school (PMS) Charsadda Branch Thursday visited Medical Teaching institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The students' visit was aimed to help needy and poor patients in the hospital.

The students were welcomed by Acting Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed, Prof Ophthalmology Dr Sadia Sethi, In-charge OPD Dr Falak Naz and Senior Media and Protocol Manager Farhad Khan.

The students donated 3 wheel chairs (worth Rs 50,000 approx) to the hospital and cash amount of Rs 50,000/- and distributed (10 envelops of Rs 5000 each) among poor patients.

Apart from this, they distributed many gift packs of fruit baskets, honey, Olive oil, Abay Zam Zam, towels, shawls for women patients and clothes for men patients.

Acting Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed briefed the students about viral diseases and focused about hand hygiene and wearing of mask to protect them against viral infections. Dr Sadia Sethi gave them round of the hospital and a lecture about eye sight.

The students visited Pediatrics, Dialysis, Radiology and Ophthalmology Departments. Prof Ophthalmology Dr Sadia Sethi arranged the visit of the students.

The management of MTI KTH appreciated and lauded the efforts of Students of Peshawar Model School Charsadda Branch for ailing humanity.