Students of Sihala sector suffer due to discontinuation of Associate Degree Programme

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The discontinuation of the Associate Degree Programme (ADB) at Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala by the authorities concerned citing the reason of low enrollment will deprive the students of the facility as well as spoil the untiring efforts and resources behind launching this programme.

The programme, as per the official source, has been discontinued on the directives of the Federal Directorate of Education due to low n umber of inspiring candidates.

The college received 11 admission forms from the students who were interested in ADP, however, discontinuation of the programme will not only deprive the students of this facility but spoil the untiring efforts and resources behind launching such programme.

Professor Farhan Azam, Senior Vice President of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) said, "Since ADP is a new programme, it will take some time to increase the enrollment. Currently number of applicants is low but this will increase in future".

"Shutting down the programme is not a solution. Depriving the students from this facility who come from extremely poor families of villages nearby, whose meager incomes are not enough to allow them to send their sons to the colleges of city downtown, is not fair. The residents (students) of the Sihala sector of Islamabad Capital Territory are not locally able to obtain Associate Degree, as this is the only boys college in this area which is offering AD Programme", he said.

According to him, "Currently college is affiliated with University of Gujrat and students of ADP pay around 10,000 annually. The colleges situated in the urban areas of Islamabad are affiliated with Quaid-i-Azam University and charge Rs. 28000 semester (six months) fee which is five times more than the fee of Sihala College.

The higher fee of urban area colleges in comparison to the Sihala is beyond the economic reach of students of this poor locality.

Local students, particularly from rural areas of Sihala, are incredibly poor and they cannot to study in the main colleges of Islamabad.

"Equal access to education is an important idea, but it is not in case of poorer living in rural area of Sihala", he opined.

The students who do not come from a wealthy background have a hard time now. Despite government claims that rural education is on its top priority Sihala residents are being ignored." President of FGCTA, Dr Rahima Rehman said, "Slogans regarding promotion of education are raised from every nook and corner but closure of the facility for students of Sihala is proof of the authority's indifference towards cause of education".

This college was inaugurated in 2009 and started intermediate classes with the ambition to cater the educational need of rural population. Later on degree classes was started after getting affiliation with Gujrat University.

By closing this program this degree college will be downgraded to intermediate colleges and poor students of the area will say good bye to higher education after getting intermediate certificate.

It will be sheer discrimination against students of Sihala who just want to get an Associate Degree.

Dr Rahima urged the authorities at the helm of affairs to concentrate on this college and take revolutionary steps to increase its enrollment instead of closing its programs.

The rural population must be given top priority as this move of the authorities is indeed is like denying access to affordable higher education to already poverty-stricken population of the area.

