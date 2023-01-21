UrduPoint.com

Students Of SU Larkana Campus Organizes Hardware And Software Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:30 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A software and hardware exhibition was organized by the students of the Computer Science Department of Sindh University Larkana Campus on Friday.

Students and faculty of the university made online shopping of various items, SUCL Models of various projects including services, health links, and machines for freshening vegetables and fruits were put on display.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University Campus Larkana Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Dr. Nadeem Khanasaro, Mansoor Mangi, Abdullah Sheikh, Saba Noonari, Hussain Kumbhar jointly inaugurated the exhibition.

A large number of students from various educational institutions attended the exhibition. The students also informed the participants about their projects.

On this occasion, the project makers Atif Samon, Arsalan Ahmed, Abdul Fattah Odho, Ghulam Farooq Brohi, Faisal Chandio, Ali Sajjad Abro, Shahab Shahani, Zulqarnain Kedo, Zubair Mahesar, Waseem Ali Junejo, Nadeem Kalhoro, Ghulam Farid, Imran Magsi, Rabil Bhatti, Aran Kumar, Kausar Alnahar, Amna, Sapna Chandio, Jannat, Fatima Muhammad and others said that the administration of Sindh University Campus Larkana has provided us with the opportunity to demonstrate our skills by organizing software and hardware exhibition in which we have been given an opportunity to showcase our capabilities.

They also said that we have come up with a number of IT solutions to problems of common people.

On the occasion, while appreciating the talent of the students, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Campus Larkana, Dr. Azhar Ali Shah said that the software exhibition is a good opportunity for the students, which may help create awareness.

The government and educational institutions of Pakistan are doing a lot of work on information technology, he added, saying there are endless opportunities for profitable investment in the IT sector.

