UrduPoint.com

Students Of Swabi University Stage Protest Against Online Classes

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:07 PM

Students of Swabi University stage protest against online classes

Hundreds of students of Pharmacy department, University of Swabi Monday carried out a protest rally on main Swabi road against online classes during the whole session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Hundreds of students of Pharmacy department, University of Swabi Monday carried out a protest rally on main Swabi road against online classes during the whole session.

The students said that the varsity held online classes throughout the session and now insisting to hold physical exam despite the fact that all public sector universities in KP were holding online exams.

They blocked the main Swabi road for all kinds of traffic but later dispersed peacefully. They said that if the university administration would not accept their demand they would again stage protests.

Related Topics

Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Traffic Swabi All

Recent Stories

Defence Day function at Alhamra recalls bravery of ..

Defence Day function at Alhamra recalls bravery of 1965 war heroes

29 seconds ago
 Taliban Urge Afghans to Desist From Staging Demons ..

Taliban Urge Afghans to Desist From Staging Demonstrations

35 seconds ago
 Dubai Competitiveness Office launches ‘Competiti ..

Dubai Competitiveness Office launches ‘Competitiveness Ambassador’ programme ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ranked among top 10 Best Workplaces ..

Dubai Customs ranked among top 10 Best Workplaces 2021 in Middle East

22 minutes ago
 Thirteen Balochistan CCA U19 squads for 50-over to ..

Thirteen Balochistan CCA U19 squads for 50-over tournament named

40 minutes ago
 The Spirit of Defense Day

The Spirit of Defense Day

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.