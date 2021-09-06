Students of Swabi University stage protest against online classes

Hundreds of students of Pharmacy department, University of Swabi Monday carried out a protest rally on main Swabi road against online classes during the whole session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Hundreds of students of Pharmacy department, University of Swabi Monday carried out a protest rally on main Swabi road against online classes during the whole session.

The students said that the varsity held online classes throughout the session and now insisting to hold physical exam despite the fact that all public sector universities in KP were holding online exams.

They blocked the main Swabi road for all kinds of traffic but later dispersed peacefully. They said that if the university administration would not accept their demand they would again stage protests.