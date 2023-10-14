Students of universities visit Lahore CCPO office

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) As the IG Punjab took a historic step of starting a first-ever police volunteers internship programme for two weeks, 150 students made a study visit to the CCPO office here on Saturday.

SSP Admin Atif Nazir briefed the students about the structure and work of Lahore police. He said that there are six divisions of Lahore which are under the supervision of four DIGs and four SSPs, while SPs, DSPs, ASPs, SHOs and in-charge of investigations control all divisions. "Six divisions of Lahore include City, Sadar, Iqbal Town, Cantonment, Model Town and Civil Lines," he added.

To questions from the students, the SSP said that police alone could not control crime and for it all citizens had to understand their responsibilities. "The population of Lahore is around 15 million and keeping such a large population safe can only be possible with the support of the public because criminals are also a part of society and they live in our neighborhood. "All of you should report such people to the police."

In response to a question, the SSP said that the record of action on discipline in the police department was more than other departments and nowadays, due to the availability of the online facility, one can easily complain to any SHO etc.

"There are 84 police stations in Lahore for the protection of the public and work is underway to increase their number in the future," he added. The students put forward various suggestions saying that dolphin patrolling should be increased so that the common man could feel more secure and awareness about the police helpline should be created for the ease of citizens.

Expressing their feedback, the students that their two-week internship was quite successful, during which they had visited various police stations, DIG Operations, Service Centre, Investigation and Chung Centre. They also examined "crime scenes" practically, which increased their knowledge about difficulties faced by the police. The students also visited the welfare center, welfare branch, social media cell and other centers in the CCPO office.

At the end of the visit, the students also took a group photo with the SSP.