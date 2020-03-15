Students of UoP visit Paralympic center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Students from the Department of Social Welfare of the University of Peshawar, along with their professors, held a study tour to the Paralympic Center in Hayatabad and learned about the patients and departments in the area.

Dr. Amir Zeb welcomed the students during their visit and briefed them about this unique rehabilitation center in the country.

Showing sections and different blocks and answering their questions on the institution's diverse services, students showed special interest in hospital-based artificial organs, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychological counseling and nursing centers, and were pleased to announce that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with a proud national institution throughout Pakistan for the last 35 years.

Providing complete physical, psychological and social rehabilitation services to patients suffering from spinal cardiac arrest from free, Dr. Syed Mohammad Elias, the head of the organization, praised the Social Welfare Department for the initiative of the University of Peshawar at the beginning of the study visits to the Paraplanic Center.

The Center also has an active Social Work Department, whereby social workers are working day and night to re-enable citizens and women and children with physical disabilities and children with physical disabilities, he said.

He added that appropriate renting of rooms has been made. Patients, who are to be treated, would also benefit patients from wealthy families who travel to European countries without having a separate room and are forced to spend hundreds of millions of precious foreign Currency not only on the availability of private rooms.

He said due to non availability of private rooms most the people did not preference this center but now with private rooms facility well to do off people are preferring to stay here for treatment.

The money coming in from private rooms facility would be utilized on the treatment of needy patients, he informed.