Students Of Women University Celebrates Holi Festival In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:10 PM

Students of Women University celebrates holi festival in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Students of Women University Sukkur celebrated Holi, the Festival of Colors, on the premises on Sunday with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.

Students believes that celebrations such as this contribute to the development of a healthy mind, physical fitness, and emotional maturity and will teach students the importance of cultural and traditional valuesStudents daubed in colored powder were enjoying every bit of the celebration.

The function included fun games, sharing of colors, dance and music. Furthermore, the students played a safe Holi and many were reluctant to leave the lively celebrations.

