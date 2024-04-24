Students Of Women University Visits SRSO's Enterprise Development Initiatives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Students from the Department of Bio-Technology and Chemistry, the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur led by Dr Saifullah, visited Sindh Rural Support Organisation's supported enterprise development initiatives of rural women here on Wednesday.
This visit was a follow up to previous meetings with the community regarding quality assurance, cost-effectiveness, and market analysis for their soap production unit supported by UN Women Pakistan in Village Loung Bhatti.
On the occasion, students interacted with the community and observed the soap making process firsthand. The community shared their challenges related to packaging and marketing.
The team also conducted a meeting with the community of the village Arbab Mirbahar Union Counci Ali Wahan. Discussions focused on exploring new small business ideas under the PPRP- EDF component funded by Sindh Government.
The community expressed interest in producing Whiper and Mob (potentially cleaning products). Based on the community's interest, the BNBWU team will conduct a feasibility study including research, surveys, and market analysis to develop a proposal for the Arbab Mirbahar community.
This proposal will clearly outline how Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University will assist the community in marketing their chosen products.
