Open Menu

Students Of Women University Visits SRSO's Enterprise Development Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Students of Women University visits SRSO's enterprise development initiatives

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Students from the Department of Bio-Technology and Chemistry, the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur led by Dr Saifullah, visited Sindh Rural Support Organisation's supported enterprise development initiatives of rural women here on Wednesday.

This visit was a follow up to previous meetings with the community regarding quality assurance, cost-effectiveness, and market analysis for their soap production unit supported by UN Women Pakistan in Village Loung Bhatti.

On the occasion, students interacted with the community and observed the soap making process firsthand. The community shared their challenges related to packaging and marketing.

The team also conducted a meeting with the community of the village Arbab Mirbahar Union Counci Ali Wahan. Discussions focused on exploring new small business ideas under the PPRP- EDF component funded by Sindh Government.

The community expressed interest in producing Whiper and Mob (potentially cleaning products). Based on the community's interest, the BNBWU team will conduct a feasibility study including research, surveys, and market analysis to develop a proposal for the Arbab Mirbahar community.

This proposal will clearly outline how Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University will assist the community in marketing their chosen products.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan United Nations Business Nusrat Bhutto Visit Sukkur Enterprise Women Market From Government

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

29 minutes ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

3 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

16 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

16 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

20 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

21 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan