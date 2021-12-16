Students of WUS visits virology dept of BKMC

More than hundred students studying microbiology, public health and clinical laboratory sciences in Women University Swabi (WUS) here Thursday visited virology department of Baacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) and visited its various sections

During the visit, students were informed about various stages of PCR tests and the functioning of related diagnostic machines.

In charge virology section, Dr Asim said that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are conducted on highly reliable machines following contemporary diagnostic procedures. He said that very soon tests of more diseases would be conducted in the laboratory.

Students also met with hospital director and agreed to hold a blood donation camp for in the varsity.