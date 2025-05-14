Open Menu

Students Organize Rally To Pay Tribute To Pakistan Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Students organize rally to pay tribute to Pakistan Armed forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A grand rally was organized at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) No. 1 to express gratitude and solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The event was led by the school’s principal Muhammad Ali Siddiqui and witnesses enthusiastic participation from both students and faculty members.

The rally commenced from the school premises and proceeded to Faqeerni Gate, with participants holding banners inscribed with pro-army slogans.

They also chanted slogans of "Long Live Pakistan Army," creating a charged atmosphere of national pride and unity.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers praised the Pakistan Army for its unwavering commitment and decisive response to adversaries. "Our army has once again proven that it stands among the finest in the world," said one of the teachers.

"The spirit of sacrifice that defines our soldiers makes them invincible," a student remarked. "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our army and take immense pride in our military leadership."

The rally concluded with a prayers for the peace, prosperity, and continued success of Pakistan and its armed forces.

APP/akt

