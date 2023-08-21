Open Menu

Students, Parents Protest Non-availability Of Textbooks In Govt Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 10:26 PM

A large number of students and parents of different schools of Huderabad on Monday protested against non-availability of textbooks in government schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A large number of students and parents of different schools of Huderabad on Monday protested against non-availability of textbooks in government schools.

Both girl and boy students and their parents staged protests in different schools of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad areas including Government Girls School, Pilot Miran Hirabad, Government Raza Memorial High School, APWA Girls School, Government High school Shahwani Muhalla Faqir ka Pirh, Government Himayat-ul-Islam High School, and others.

The protestors stated that the new academic year had started but the Sindh Government failed to provide textbooks in schools.

They urged the Sindh chief minister to order an inquiry into selling of textbooks to junkmen and take strict action against those found responsible of such practice.

