Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

Bahawalpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur(IUB) has said university teachers, students, civil society, and alumni are unitedly trying to get out of the current difficult situation.

He said that Jamia Islamia is an educational institution with international recognition and guardian of great religious and academic heritage.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a press conference at Abbasia Campus the other day.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Science, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Commerce and Management Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rahman Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Learning and Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Registrar were present.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is unfortunately under the influence of secondaries these days which have spread a lot on social media.

In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Higher education Commission, Higher Education Department South Punjab, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur and other committees of the university are diligently investigating.

These committees will soon report the findings of the inquiry and the university will follow their recommendations.

He said that some negative elements are trying to spoil the favourable educational environment of the university, but the majority of teachers and students are devoted to teaching and research and the negative activities of a few people will end soon.

He said that the "Islamia University of Bahawalpur is committed to zero tolerance policy on drugs and harassment.

Never in the history of the university have we seen such incidents as we are now facing".

He requested all parents to get out of this atmosphere of fear and confusion.

The media is requested to give suggestions to improve the present situation and to end this disturbing atmosphere.

The Special Committee of the Higher Education Commission regarding Harassment in the University is active and the process of punishment and punishment is always in place.

The students also contact and seek guidance from the Office of the Director of Student Affairs, VC added.

"Currently the annual admission campaign is going on in the university, we all have to work together to make this admission campaign a success. No one wants a bad learning environment in a university. Our students are like our children. A committee will be formed to liaison with the parents and inform them about the ongoing teaching and research activities in the university".

On this occasion, Prof. Dr Muhammad Amjad, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, said that two women are included in the research committee of the Higher Education Department.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that after the investigation, those involved will be strictly punished and no exemption will be given to anyone.

He said that Islamia University Bahawalpur is a valuable asset for all of us.

The future of our children depends on their survival and security and we will all work together to protect this precious asset.

On this occasion, the media representatives welcomed the Vice Chancellor saying that he is the son of Bahawalpur and will work for the welfare and improvement of the university.