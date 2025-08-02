Students participate in tree plantation drive at GBPS Khuda Bux Gopang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Tree plantation drive carried out at Government Boys Primary school Khuda Bux Gopang in connection with Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day.

TEO City, Imdad Hussain Shahani joined hands with teachers and students to plant a variety of trees, promoting environmental awareness and responsibility.

This initiative not only beautifies our surroundings but also instills the importance of a green environment in young minds. Let's continue to nurture nature

