UrduPoint.com

Students Pay Homage To Martyrs Of Helicopter Incident On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Students pay homage to martyrs of helicopter incident on Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Students of Institute of Science and Arts Female Campus Al-Hamd Islamic University lit candles on the memorial to pay homage to the martyrs on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

On the occasion of Independence Day, a solemn ceremony was held in Quetta Cantt to commemorate the Martyrs in which the head of Institute of Science and Arts Female Campus Hamad Islamic University Professor Dr.

Shakeel Roshan, Pro-Chancellor Urwa Javed, students and faculty members paid rich tribute to the Martyrs.

Fatiha was recited and candles were lit in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Professor Dr. Shakeel Roshan laid flowers on the martyrs' memorial.

The students paid their respects to the martyred Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and other martyrs who were martyred along with him in the helicopter accident.

Related Topics

Accident Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Independence Shakeel

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

10 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

19 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

19 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

19 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.