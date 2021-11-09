UrduPoint.com

Students Pay Homage To Poet Dr. Allama Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Students pay homage to poet Dr. Allama Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The students on Tuesday paid homage to national poet Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal in an event titled 'Tu shaheen hai, parwaz hai kam tera' organized in connection with Allama Iqbal Day on the premises of Mazar-e-Quaid here.

The programme was organized by Farogh e Iqbaliyat Forum in collaboration with Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

On the occasion, the students performed tableaus and delivered their speeches on the life, philosophy and poetry of Dr. Allama Mohammed Iqbal.

They also took part in debate competition to mark the birthday of the great poet.

