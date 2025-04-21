Students Pay Tribute To Allama Iqbal On His Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:55 PM
Educational institutions across the city organized special events to commemorate Allama Iqbal's death anniversary, paying tribute to Pakistan's national poet and philosopher
At Allama Iqbal Mission High school, students participated in speech competitions and presented tableaus based on Iqbal's poetry, highlighting his vision for Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.
School Principal, Misbah Tahir addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of Iqbal’s teachings for the younger generation.
"Pakistan is a divine blessing, achieved through the struggles of our forefathers, guided by Iqbal’s wisdom," she said.
She stressed that the youth must deeply connect with Iqbal’s philosophy and poetry to succeed in life and contribute to the nation’s progress.
Students showcased artistic displays, including sketches of Iqbal and verses from his poetry written on cards. The celebrations concluded with prize distributions for students who excelled in speeches and performances.
Students on the occasion said that the day served as a reminder of Iqbal’s enduring message, urging Pakistanis to strive for knowledge, self-reliance, and unity to build a prosperous and welfare-driven state.
The teachers also stressed that by embracing Iqbal’s ideals, the nation can achieve its true potential as envisioned by the poet-philosopher.
