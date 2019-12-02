UrduPoint.com
Students Pay Tribute To Farmers By Painting Walls

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Students of various educational institutions paid tribute to hard working farmers by painting walls of Pak-Arab Fertilisers in a competition here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Students of various educational institutions paid tribute to hard working farmers by painting walls of Pak-Arab Fertilisers in a competition here.

The Sarsabz fertiliser, as part of its 'Salam Kissan' initiative, invited young painters from across Pakistan to pay tribute to farmers through a paint activity titled 'Canvas Wall'. A large number of young painters had participated in the pre-event online registration for the activity earlier, as groups of 2-4 members, whereas 125 painters representing 40 teams were selected on the basis of their painting ideas.

Top three winners of the competition won cash prizes from Fatima Group.

The participants also enjoyed a specially organised social night to acquaint themselves with other attendees, while group activities such as the drum circle also preached a message of working together for a cause.

A special initiative like 'Salam Kissan', dedicated to the small farmers would certainly go a long way in building a clear understanding of how Pakistan's agriculture sector can be uplifted from a shambles, through empowerment of farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Inamullah Naveed, head of Fertilizer Plant at Fatima Group, said: "Sarsabz Fertilizers have a big role in solving Pakistan's food security challenges as they give 10% more yield than conventional fertilizers. However, the real credit goes to the users of fertilizer - our farmers. They are not only the backbone of our agriculture sector but also of Pakistan's economy."

