Students Plants Saplings In Jilani Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:31 PM

Students plants saplings in Jilani Park

Students of Government Apwa College For Women (GACW) Thursday planted saplings in Jilani Park under Clean and Green Punjab campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Students of Government Apwa College For Women (GACW) Thursday planted saplings in Jilani Park under Clean and Green Punjab campaign.

Under the campaign several local trees and saplings were planted at the park in collaboration with experts and agricultural engineers of the Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Around twelve types of saplings including azadirachta indica (neem tree), shrub, marwa etc were planted during day long drive, said a spokesperson.

The department urged all institutions and individuals to take part in million tree initiative which was aimed at increasing greenery in the city for environmental improvement.

More Stories From Pakistan

