Students pledge to face future challenges through SQCs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) ::The 12th National Convention on Students Quality Circles (SQCS) was held at Modernage with a pledge to face the challenges of future by adopting quality practices like SQCs.

The event was titled "First Virtual Convention on Students Quality Circles" as it was held online in the wake of preventive measures against COVID-19.

Dr. Amjad Hassan, who was the chief guest on this occasion,laid emphasis on bringing quality in education by developing analytical skills of the students. He was of the view that without critical thinking, students could not play a leading role in the society.

Dr. Amjad congratulated Modernage on taking the initiative to hold a Virtual Convention despite the outbreak of pandemic. In view of the SOPs, the participating schools competed in three streams i.e. 60-sec Film Making, Paper Presentation, Poster, and Slogan.

Dr. Ajmad Hassan of COMSATS Abbottabad along with Director General EQUIP-Pakistan Abdul Wahid Mir, Sumeera Wahid [Executive Director], Fayyaz Ahmad [Regional Director] and other dignitaries, inaugurated the convention.

Earlier, the Regional Director Fayyaz Ahmad gave a welcome address to the audience. He briefly discussed the role of EQUIP-Pakistan in the uplift of education and enlightened the impact of previous conventions on nurturing creativity and innovation in the schools.

The keynote speakers included Roland K.

Jahnke [President of Global Sustainable Excellence Concepts-Germany], Shams Faiz [Chairman Robotmea Pakistan] and Syed Burhan Ali [National Executive of Robotmea].

Mr. Jahnke's address focused on the growing role of EQUIP-Pakistan in the education sector in terms of the new sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. He expressed his thoughts in the form of a brief documentary and shared his experience with the audience.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Roland K. Jahnke has attended quite a few conventions in Pakistan which were jointly organized by EQUIP-Pakistan and Modern age.

Meanwhile,Shams Faiz spoke about the emerging technology trends and underlined the need to redefine the purpose of education by working together for student empowerment. Another speaker Syed Burhan Ali also addressed the convention via video link. He stressed that as a nation,Pakistan would have to make a right approach towards achieving its future goals.

The Director General of EQUIP-Pakistan Abdul Wahid Mir while giving the concluding remarks, said "COVID-19 has taught us a lesson of co-existence. We have to accept the fact that nature has to play its role and we have to live with it.

Mir lauded every participant, including the members of the organizing committee for making the event a success in an unprecedented situation. The convention ended with distribution of prizes and souvenirs among students and dignitaries.