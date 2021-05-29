Students protest against govt’s decision of holding exams this year

(@fidahassanain)

The students chanted slogans against Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and demanded that if the classes were online then why the exams could not be held online.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 29th, 2021) A large number of students from different colleges staged protest demonstration against the federal government over announcement of exams this year.

The students disliked decision of the federal government and took the streets and roads to protest in Rawalpindi.

The students held a protest demonstration at Faizabad by blocking the road leading to Islamabad and resulting in a severe traffic jam.

The protesters chanted slogans against Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, asking him and the provincial ministers for education to revisit their decision in view of the situation, arising out of Covid-19.

The students said that the study was online, and therefore, the exams should also be held online.