Students protest against hike in university fee Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Students of Burewala campus of Agriculture University Faisalabad staged protest demonstration outside the local press club against the 25 per cent increase in university fees here on Wednesday.

Students, who were holding placards inscribed with slogans against fee hike, also took out a rally, led by Nazim Islami Jamiat Tulaba Usman Qaisar.

Other student leaders including Ameer Hamza Ansari, deputy convener Insaf Students Federation Haroon Kiyani, were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that poor students were unable to bear the additional expenses and urged the university authorities to review and withdraw their decision.

They said, they would stage protest in front of the Governor House in Lahore if the fee increase was not withdrawn.