Students protest for revival of students’ unions banned in Zia era

(@fidahassanain)

The students chanted slogans in favor of their demands and showed their interest that students unions must be restored

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) The students of various universities staged protests in different cities to press their demand for revival of students unions across the country.

The students of public and private universities took to the streets and main roads in different cities, especially in big cities like Lahore and Karachi for their demands. The students took out a peaceful rally at Mall road and chanted emotional slogans against the system.

In reaction to the students’ rallies across the country, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary did a tweet and said that ban on students unions in the country was against the spirit of democracy.

The federal minister also said that they can always ensure that the unions must remain violence free and suggested that regulations may be introduced for smooth functioning but ban on students unions amounted to limit future politics.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reacted to the students’ protest for their rights, saying that PPP always supported students’ unions.

It may be mentioned here that there over 35 unions across the country but these unions were banned by Zia-ul-Haq.