UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Protest For Revival Of Students’ Unions Banned In Zia Era

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:36 PM

Students protest for revival of students’ unions banned in Zia era

The students chanted slogans in favor of their demands and showed their interest that students unions must be restored

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) The students of various universities staged protests in different cities to press their demand for revival of students unions across the country.

The students of public and private universities took to the streets and main roads in different cities, especially in big cities like Lahore and Karachi for their demands. The students took out a peaceful rally at Mall road and chanted emotional slogans against the system.

In reaction to the students’ rallies across the country, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary did a tweet and said that ban on students unions in the country was against the spirit of democracy.

The federal minister also said that they can always ensure that the unions must remain violence free and suggested that regulations may be introduced for smooth functioning but ban on students unions amounted to limit future politics.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reacted to the students’ protest for their rights, saying that PPP always supported students’ unions.

It may be mentioned here that there over 35 unions across the country but these unions were banned by Zia-ul-Haq.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Asif Ali Zardari Protest Technology Democracy Road Zia-ul-Haq May Fawad Chaudhry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Economic activities be generated to avoid unemploy ..

25 minutes ago

Judges to be appointed after parliamentary committ ..

28 minutes ago

Seven injured in rickshaw explosion

4 minutes ago

Pakistan to never condone HR violations in IOJK; t ..

4 minutes ago

NAB making concerted efforts to eliminate corrupti ..

4 minutes ago

Redefine your photography experience with Infinix ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.