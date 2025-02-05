Students' Rally Organized To Mark Kashmir Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Muslim Students Organization (MSO) on Wednesday organized an 'Azm-e-Azadi Kashmir Students Rally' to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in which a number students marched from Liaquat Bagh to Press Club. The participants raised loud slogans against the atrocities in Indian held Kashmir.
Led by MSO's District chief Farooq Muawiya, the rally participants were holding play cards and banners on which condemnation slogans were written. The participants said that the aim of the rally was to express their moral support for the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people and to condemn Indian oppression and barbarity.
MSO's Central Finance Secretary Saqib Gohar addressed the gathering and said that February 5 is a day to salute the sacrifices and freedom struggle of the oppressed Kashmiri people.
He demanded that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
"The international community should take notice of the ongoing human rights violations in India, he added.
He further said that due to the anti-Muslim policies of the Modi government, occupied Kashmir has become the world’s biggest prison. "The ugly face of India has been exposed on the global stage, and the world needs to take practical steps against this atrocity", he said.
