Students Recite 10,900 Times Holy Quran, 84 Mln Times Darood-e-Pak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Students recite 10,900 times Holy Quran, 84 mln times Darood-e-Pak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The students from public sector schools recited 10,900 times holy Quran and 85 million times Darood-e-Pak in connection with Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week on Monday.

The district Faisalabad secured three first positions and one second position in competitions held at province level.

This was stated during a certificate distribution ceremony among officers held on successfully holding Shan-e- Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week at Faisalabad Arts Council here on Monday.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan was the chief guest on the occasion while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers, teachers and students were present.

Among those who received certificates were Additional Deputy Commissioners Afifa Shajia, Mohammad Khalid, Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioners Ayub Bukhari, Faisal Sultan, Noman Ali, Dr Zunera Aftab, CEO education Ali Ahmad Sian, Chief Corporation Officer Naeemullah Warriach, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, Information Officer Muhammad Awais Abid, M.

Sadiq, Akhtar Butt and others.

The divisional commissioner congratulated the Deputy Commissioner and his team on the splendid organization of the celebrations of the Shan-e-Rematul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week. He said the process of self-accountability was very important.

DC Muhammad Ali said that Faisalabad had got 4 positions in provincial level events held regarding Shane Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week.

