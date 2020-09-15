UrduPoint.com
Students Return To Classrooms After Around Six Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

The educational institutions, which remained closed for around six months due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, re-opened on September 15 (Tuesday) by following the SOPs (standard operating procedures) for both students and faculty staff

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The educational institutions, which remained closed for around six months due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, re-opened on September 15 (Tuesday) by following the SOPs (standard operating procedures) for both students and faculty staff.

The educational institutes are being opened in phases. Universities, colleges, and class 9th and 10th opened on September 15, class 6th to 8th would be opened from September 23 while the students of Primary level i.e. below class 6th would be called in from September 30.

The number of students had been reduced to half as under the SOPs. Half of the students will attend the session one day while other half on the other day by keeping one meter distance between two desks.

The parents talking to APP, expressed their happiness and hailed the decision of government for re-opening of schools. They said the study of their kids suffered a lot due to coronavirus lockdown.

It was observed that protective measures were implemented in several schools include setting up a thermal walk-through at entrance gates, use of hand sanitizer before entering and one meter distance between two desks.

According to SOPs, Wearing masks, practicing social distancing and using sanitizer has been made compulsory for all students, teachers and staff members and failure to comply with the SOPs will result in fines for the schools.

