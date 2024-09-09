Students Ring 'Bell Of Hope' At Sindh Governor House For Resolving Their Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 11:22 PM
A large number of students on Monday morning visited the Sindh Governor house to ring "Bell of Hope" for solving their problems
They met Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and informed him about their issues.
Governor Sindh on the occasion issued instructions to the concerned authorities to solve students' issues without any delay.
The students expressed their gratitude to the Governor Sindh for the steps taken to solve the urgent problems.
They said that "bell of hope" has become our hope for resolving the problems.
The students also took selfies with the Governor Tessori.
