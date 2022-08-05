UrduPoint.com

Students' Role Crucial For Safe Road Environment : SSP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 15 students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their internship with Islamabad Traffic Police after being imparted education about traffic rules and road safety measures.

According to a news release issued here on Friday, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programmes.

The 14th batch of CUST students were informed about traffic rules, road safety measures, technical overview, radio production, on-air training broadcasting, licensing overview, on-field operations and awareness and training related to traffic education.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Senior Superintendent of police (Traffic) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer said efforts were afoot to promote friendly policing in the city. "Young generation is our asset and their cooperation as well as responsible attitude is crucial for safe road environment in the city," the SSP remarked.

He said the purpose of such internships programme was to promote community policing, enhancing the capabilities of youth and bridging the gap between the public and the traffic police.

The SSP (Traffic) distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips.

