Students Role Crucial In Ending Traffic Violations: SSP Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police organized Internship Program under the special directives of Inspector General Police Muhammed Ahsan Younus, in which 13th batch of Capital University of Science and Technology comprising of 25 students has been participated

ITP spokesperson said during the internship Program, the students will introduced to the different departments and functions and the work related to traffic police including technical overview, radio production, on-air training and broadcasting, road safety workshops and seminars, licensing overview, on-field operations, awareness and training related to education will be provided, said a press releaseOn the Occasion SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that Islamabad Traffic Police always considered students as the foremost group and ITP firmly believes that students play an important role in the development of any country.

He further said that purpose of this internships program organized by the Islamabad Traffic Police are aimed at promoting community policing, hone and enhancing the capabilities of youth, bridging the gap between the public and ITP to create a friendly environment and a sense of belonging to each other, certificates will be distributed among the participated students upon completion of the internship.

