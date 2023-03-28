UrduPoint.com

Students' Role For Transparency In Public Sector Institutions Termed Vital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Assistant Director Communication Syed Saadat Jahan has said students and educated citizens can play a vital role in ensuring transparency and good governance in public sector institutions.

He said that students should play their part in holding institutions accountable by using access to information laws.

Jahan was addressing an awareness programme on the Access to Information Act at Government Girls Degree College Dabgari Garden on Tuesday.

The session was attended by the principal and faculty members of the said college as well as students in large numbers.

He said that students could perform their role in the transparency of admission and job selection procedures in educational institutions by using the Access to Information Act.

Syed Saadat Jahan added that the Information Commission provides the facility for online complaints to the citizens to collect any data or information about the institutions.

He urged the citizens to file a complaint with the commission through the online facility in case any public institution does not provide the required information on time.

