Students sans helmet, licence to face penalty after May 21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Wednesday brought school education department, traffic police and administration together to help students get driving licences and develop habit of wearing helmets but warned they would face penalties in case of reaching their educational institutions without helmets and driving licenses after May 21, 2025.

The school students have been given time till May 21 to get their driving licenses and develop habit of wearing helmets, says an official release quoting the commissioner.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss ways to enhance traffic rules awareness among students, commissioner said, after May 21, students found arriving at schools/colleges without helmets and driving licenses would face action including Rs 500 penalty, absence recorded in their educational institutions and no permission to park motorcycle at the institution’s parking space.

Those not taking the instructions seriously despite warning would face additional fines. Notices would be issued to parents before the summer vacations in this connection, commissioner said.

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and officials from relevant departments were present.