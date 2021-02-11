Students seeking admission in LUMHS challenge cancellation of domiciles in Sindh High Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :In a matter pertaining to cancellation of domiciles of two students seeking admission in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Sindh High Court has put Sindh Chief Secretary, LUMHS Vice Chancellor and Sanghar Deputy Commissioner on notice.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Thursday directed the respondents to submit reply on February 24. The petitioners Abdullah Waseem and Amna Naeem maintained through their counsel Zafarullah Arain that they both were among the highest scorers in the entry test conducted by LUMHS on November 28, 2020.

However, they claimed that the university was not completing their admission processes citing their allegedly bogus domiciles because they had received some part of their school education in Punjab.

The petitioners apprised the court that varsity directed them to get their domiciles verified from the administration of Sanghar district where they had lived since birth. However, they added, the district administration did not verify their domiciles.They claimed that their forefathers have been living in Sanghar district since before the independence.

They pleaded the court to cancel the letter issued by the Sanghar DC on February 1,2021 concerning their domiciles and to order the varsity to grant them admissions in its MBBS program on the basis of their entry test result.