UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Seeking Admission In LUMHS Challenge Cancellation Of Domiciles In Sindh High Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

Students seeking admission in LUMHS challenge cancellation of domiciles in Sindh High Court

In a matter pertaining to cancellation of domiciles of two students seeking admission in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Sindh High Court has put Sindh Chief Secretary, LUMHS Vice Chancellor and Sanghar Deputy Commissioner on notice

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :In a matter pertaining to cancellation of domiciles of two students seeking admission in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Sindh High Court has put Sindh Chief Secretary, LUMHS Vice Chancellor and Sanghar Deputy Commissioner on notice.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Thursday directed the respondents to submit reply on February 24. The petitioners Abdullah Waseem and Amna Naeem maintained through their counsel Zafarullah Arain that they both were among the highest scorers in the entry test conducted by LUMHS on November 28, 2020.

However, they claimed that the university was not completing their admission processes citing their allegedly bogus domiciles because they had received some part of their school education in Punjab.

The petitioners apprised the court that varsity directed them to get their domiciles verified from the administration of Sanghar district where they had lived since birth. However, they added, the district administration did not verify their domiciles.They claimed that their forefathers have been living in Sanghar district since before the independence.

They pleaded the court to cancel the letter issued by the Sanghar DC on February 1,2021 concerning their domiciles and to order the varsity to grant them admissions in its MBBS program on the basis of their entry test result.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Education Punjab Hyderabad Independence Jamshoro Sanghar February November 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Russian National Ice Hocker Team Defeats Finns in ..

58 seconds ago

24,290 out of 0.19 million HIV carries in Pakistan ..

59 seconds ago

Terrorists fire 5 rockets from Afghanistan in Baja ..

1 minute ago

Treatment to be provided to cancer patients of all ..

1 minute ago

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises Arabi ..

49 minutes ago

US, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Peace Process Amid Ri ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.