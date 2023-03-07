UrduPoint.com

Students Set Record By Planting 25,000 Saplings In Kamalai Forest

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Students set a record by planting 25,000 saplings at a time in a forest near Kamalai during the current tree plantation drive, on Tuesday.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, along with Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Adnan Irshad, and other officers also planted saplings in the forest.

The commissioner said that maximum plantation was imperative to save the atmosphere from pollution.

She said that students had shown their commitment by planting 25,000 saplings today that they would save their homeland from pollution.

She said that plantation would help to save our future generation from negative aspects of climate changes.

She also visited stalls setup there and took keen interest.

Earlier, the commissioner inaugurated the Jashn-e-Baharan family festival at Toba Tek Singh.

The contingent of police, Rescue 1122, Elite Force and Jail police jointly presented a salute to the commissioner and sang the national anthem.

