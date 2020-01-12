Students should focus on conducting valuable research: Dr.AQ Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The noted Nuclear Scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has urged the students to gain knowledge by learning it by heart, not for the sake of getting degrees only.

He said that the youngsters must realize that they would not be able to do anything in their lives without education and warned that there is no future for the people who ignored education in their lives.

He was addressing as the chief guest on the last day of 4-day long fifth Dr A Q Khan Winter school Workshop, which was held at the Dr A Q Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi.

"The students should also focus on conducting valuable research and learn from the experiences of their teachers and seniors and colleagues", he added.

Dr.Khan said that he always feel pleasure to see faces of young researchers and scholars at the KIBGE.

He informed the audience that people used to ask him frequently to do something for the city and its youngsters, so he decided to build KIBGE which is providing the highest standard of education to the students of the whole country.

He advised the students that after completing their MPhil from the Institute should go abroad and take admissions in PhD and those who have done their PhDs must do post doctorate from foreign universities and then return to Pakistan to serve the beloved motherland.

He also advised that researchers must equip themselves with the latest information and seek perfection in doing research.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, informed that the audience that Karachi University has given admissions to over 10,000 students in different programs being run in morning and evening shifts this year.

He said that the University of Karachi has more than 19 institutes and research centers in the campus including the KIBGE and they are contributing a lot in promoting the research culture in academia.

He further said that students and young researchers are quite lucky to get admission in the University. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi congratulated the researchers on completion of their workshop.

Earlier, the Director General, KIBGE, KU, Professor Dr Abid Azhar, shared that this Institute provides equal opportunity to students across the country and the whole faculty is so proud that our students are performing extraordinarily around the world.

The Director National Center for Proteomics Professor Dr Shamshad Zarina emphasized the dire need for such workshops as these events are significant for the practical and scientific training of the students.

She applauded the Syndicate's decision for naming the center after the former vice chancellor of Karachi University and scientist Dr. Zafar H. Zaidi.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi distributed the certificates among the participants.

Later, the computerized draws for Umrah and Hajj were also conducted by Dr A Q Khan in which Ghulam Fareed Gabool was selected for Hajj while Muhammad Hussain and Dr Sitwat Zehra were selected for Umrah.

