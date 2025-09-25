Open Menu

Students Showcase Islamic History At Seerat Exhibition 2025 At PMC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Society for Literature and Arts at Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Riphah International University, hosted the Seerat Exhibition 2025 with deep reverence, showcasing the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

The exhibition featured student-designed models, historical displays, and Qur’anic calligraphy, bringing to life pivotal moments in Islamic history, including the First Revelation, Migration to Madinah, Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, and the Battles of Badr and Uhud.

The exhibits highlighted both artistic creativity and scholarly research, leaving a profound impression on students, faculty, and visitors alike.

Distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Swati, Director, Riphah Campus Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman Dean PMC, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal PMC, and Abdul Latif Gandapur, HOD, Department of Tarbiyyah, praised the participants’ dedication.

Certificates were awarded to students in recognition of their efforts.

The event emphasized the importance of drawing inspiration from the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (SAWW), encouraging youth to embody the values of truth, justice, and compassion in their daily lives.

