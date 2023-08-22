Open Menu

Students Spend Day With Pak Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) Lahore organised an event titled "A day with Pakistan Navy" for the students of various colleges of Lahore to enlighten them on functioning of Pakistan Navy, its organisation and defence capabilities

A total of 200 students from Government College University, Fazaia Degree College, Garrison College for Boys and Bahria College Lahore along with faculty members attended the event, said a Pakistan Navy media release on Tuesday.

A total of 200 students from Government College University, Fazaia Degree College, Garrison College for Boys and Bahria College Lahore along with faculty members attended the event, said a Pakistan Navy media release on Tuesday.

Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal interacted with students and faculty members and apprised them that Pakistan Navy has all the capabilities to protect maritime frontiers of the country. He also highlighted the importance of maritime sector for developing countries and how stronger Naval Forces could facilitate economic development of their nation.

Program was followed by a demonstration of combat readiness of troops, arms and equipment display and an anti-terrorist demo by Pakistan Marines and Special Service Group of Pakistan Navy.

The students displayed keen interest while attending a briefing about Pakistan Navy roles and responsibilities, latest platforms available in Pakistan Navy Fleet and four dimensions of Pakistan Navy. They also witnessed an exhibition about various arms of Pakistan Navy. The visiting students and faculty members praised the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of the Maritime Defenders of the country.

