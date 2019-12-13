UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Stage Demo Against Closure Of Political Scholarships

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:23 PM

Students stage demo against closure of political scholarships

The students of Khyber tribal district Friday staged protest demonstration at Bab-e-Khyber against stoppage of annual political scholarship and non-resolution of their transport problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The students of Khyber tribal district Friday staged protest demonstration at Bab-e-Khyber against stoppage of annual political scholarship and non-resolution of their transport problems.

Under aegis of People's Students Federation, the students were holding placards and banners with different slogans pertaining to release of funds of political scholarship, resolution of their transport and other problems.

District president PPP Hazrat Wali Afridi, senior leader of People's Students Federation Irfanullah Afridi, PSF Khyber President Engineer Qasid Ali Afridi, district president Khyber Students Federation Ahbab Ali Afridi, senior vice president Khandan Afridi and others addressed the gathering.

The speakers said every student of Khyber districts was used to get Rs5000 annual scholarship, which were stopped after merger Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said the poor students were using that scholarship to arrange books and transport, but now they were facing difficulties due to stoppage of the scholarships following the merger.

The students' representatives urged Government to address these problems on priority basis so that poor students could continue their studies without any financial problems.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Student Afridi Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Double-digit fall in imports strengthening forex r ..

3 minutes ago

 “What lawyers did is the law of the jungle,” ..

7 minutes ago

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukk ..

31 seconds ago

Five killed, 687 injured in 626 accidents in Punja ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) for doctors se ..

34 seconds ago

Tory Victory Good News for UK, Getting Brexit Done ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.