Students stage demo against closure of political scholarships

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The students of Khyber tribal district Friday staged protest demonstration at Bab-e-Khyber against stoppage of annual political scholarship and non-resolution of their transport problems.

Under aegis of People's Students Federation, the students were holding placards and banners with different slogans pertaining to release of funds of political scholarship, resolution of their transport and other problems.

District president PPP Hazrat Wali Afridi, senior leader of People's Students Federation Irfanullah Afridi, PSF Khyber President Engineer Qasid Ali Afridi, district president Khyber Students Federation Ahbab Ali Afridi, senior vice president Khandan Afridi and others addressed the gathering.

The speakers said every student of Khyber districts was used to get Rs5000 annual scholarship, which were stopped after merger Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said the poor students were using that scholarship to arrange books and transport, but now they were facing difficulties due to stoppage of the scholarships following the merger.

The students' representatives urged Government to address these problems on priority basis so that poor students could continue their studies without any financial problems.