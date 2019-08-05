Students stage protest against Dera board

(@FahadShabbir)

Hundreds of students of Intermediate Monday staged protest in Topanwala Chowk against Dera Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (DBISE) over failure of 62 percent students in the annual examination

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Hundreds of students of Intermediate Monday staged protest in Topanwala Chowk against Dera Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (DBISE) over failure of 62 percent students in the annual examination.

The students blocked the roads for all kind of traffic and were chanting slogans against administration of Dera board alleging that they had intentionally failed the students to mint millions of rupees from the students in the name of re-checking.

The protesting students rejected the result of intermediate and demanded of the provincial government to order re-checking of the result warning that they would take to street again if their demand is not met.

Meanwhile, the district police disbursed the students and opened the road for the traffic, while several protectors were apprehended and sent behind the bar.