UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Stage Protest Against Dera Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:25 PM

Students stage protest against Dera board

Hundreds of students of Intermediate Monday staged protest in Topanwala Chowk against Dera Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (DBISE) over failure of 62 percent students in the annual examination

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Hundreds of students of Intermediate Monday staged protest in Topanwala Chowk against Dera Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (DBISE) over failure of 62 percent students in the annual examination.

The students blocked the roads for all kind of traffic and were chanting slogans against administration of Dera board alleging that they had intentionally failed the students to mint millions of rupees from the students in the name of re-checking.

The protesting students rejected the result of intermediate and demanded of the provincial government to order re-checking of the result warning that they would take to street again if their demand is not met.

Meanwhile, the district police disbursed the students and opened the road for the traffic, while several protectors were apprehended and sent behind the bar.

Related Topics

Protest Police Road Traffic BISE All From Government Million

Recent Stories

China foreign service trade up 2.6 pct in H1

23 seconds ago

PTI govt successfully alleviating rural poverty: l ..

26 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

27 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs for accelerated ..

29 seconds ago

Police conduct search operation in Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago

ANF arrests 5 peddlers involved in large scale dru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.