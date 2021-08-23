Students stage protest rally against hike in college fees

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The students of different degree colleges affiliated with Sindh University Monday staged protest rally against the increase in fees.

The protesters led by Asadullah Panhwer, Ali Bux Halepoto, Sajjad Chana, Nadir Rind and others holding placards, banners in their hands marched from old campus to Hyderabad Press Club and chanted slogans against increase in fees.

They termed the fees hike an anti education step and said it was the responsibility of the government to provide free of charge education and health facilities to the people.

They feared that due to manifold increase in fees, thousands of students of the province could be deprived of getting education as they would not be in a position to bear huge financial expenses.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister, who is also the Chancellor of public sector universities to take notice of increase in fees and asked varsity management to take back the anti education decision and save the future of the students.

They warned that if the university administration did not withdraw this decision, the students would resort to province-wide protests.

