UrduPoint.com

Students Stage Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Students stage rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Students of the Y2K school Sukkur on Thursday in connection with Kashmir Black Day took a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian armed forces.

The protesters, including teachers and students, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmir's liberation extending their moral support to the people of Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Principal, Ms Farmina Qasim, strongly condemned the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the situation as Indian forces used pellet guns on the innocent Kashmiris.

.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Jammu Sukkur Moral

Recent Stories

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

29 minutes ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

2 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

2 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.