Students staged protest against burning of school

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Thousands of students came out as a protest against the burning of school by terrorists and miscreants in Darial, district Diamer.

In this connection, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that "We will not let them down and will hunt the miscreants and bring them to justice".

He said that we promise that we will restore and rebuild the school in next few days and this school will be the best school as far as infrastructure is concerned, adding that this school will also have additional facilities of IT lab, sports and library.

"Now the Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner, DIG an SSP diamer and Chillas will be responsible for the protection of educational institutions of girls, CS GB added. He said that there is no room for intolerant behavior towards girls education.