Students studying in govt schools demand issuance of Free Text Books (FTBs)

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Students studying in district govt schools have demanded of the authorities for the issuance of Free Text Books (FTBs) which are supposed to be issued to them after promotion to new classes every year.

The students made this demand while talking to newsmen here on Saturday.

The students made this demand in context of the School Education Department Punjab's decision to promote all students from KG to 7th to next classes and those students who were studying in 8th class and their result has already been declared on March 31 adding he said now the students of 9th class have also also been promoted then there is no reason to delay issuance of FTBs.

They said that in the prevailing situation when the schools have been closed for an indefinite period because of Corona Virus such delay would be causing wastage of their precious time.

They demanded that education authorities must make plan in this context and issue books to students without wasting further time.

CEO Education Attock Javed Iqbal when contacted said that this a very genuine demand of the students and the authorities are also concerned about it.

He said that in this context a detailed meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and this has been decided that after Eid ul Fitr books will be issued to the students .

Replying to a question he said that parents of the students will come to school to receive books and no student will be allowed to visit school.

It is worth mentioning here that in Attock district more than 1250 govt schools are functional where more than two lack students are studying.