UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Studying In Govt Schools Demand Issuance Of Free Text Books (FTBs)

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:31 PM

Students studying in govt schools demand issuance of Free Text Books (FTBs)

The Students studying in district govt schools have demanded of the authorities for the issuance of Free Text Books (FTBs) which are supposed to be issued to them after promotion to new classes every year

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Students studying in district govt schools have demanded of the authorities for the issuance of Free Text Books (FTBs) which are supposed to be issued to them after promotion to new classes every year.

The students made this demand while talking to newsmen here on Saturday.

The students made this demand in context of the School Education Department Punjab's decision to promote all students from KG to 7th to next classes and those students who were studying in 8th class and their result has already been declared on March 31 adding he said now the students of 9th class have also also been promoted then there is no reason to delay issuance of FTBs.

They said that in the prevailing situation when the schools have been closed for an indefinite period because of Corona Virus such delay would be causing wastage of their precious time.

They demanded that education authorities must make plan in this context and issue books to students without wasting further time.

CEO Education Attock Javed Iqbal when contacted said that this a very genuine demand of the students and the authorities are also concerned about it.

He said that in this context a detailed meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and this has been decided that after Eid ul Fitr books will be issued to the students .

Replying to a question he said that parents of the students will come to school to receive books and no student will be allowed to visit school.

It is worth mentioning here that in Attock district more than 1250 govt schools are functional where more than two lack students are studying.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Student Visit Attock March All From Government

Recent Stories

Extension in Mobile DeviceBlocking Deadline during ..

2 minutes ago

Roscosmos Says National Aeronautics and Space Adm ..

3 minutes ago

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) coronavirus test posi ..

3 minutes ago

Action to be taken against persons involved in ill ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 Tally in Russia Grows by 9,200 to 272,043 ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan opens Pak-Afghan border round the clock, ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.