Students Submit House Job Training Application For Six Months

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana Medical Supridentant has revealed that applications have been requested for six months of house jobs from the Doctors (Students) of the annual batch 47 of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana

The last date for submitting the application form has been fixed on June 14, 2024, while the process of taking applications has started from Tuesday. The interviews will be held on June 24 at 10 am in the MS office and the house job will start from July 1, 2024.

Aspirants are advised to submit the application form and participate in the interview. Interview participants will not be selected for house jobs. For this, they will not be issued a separate letter

